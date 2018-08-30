West Virginia QB Grier, WR Sills ready for run at Big 12

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier (7) rolls out during an NCAA college football game, in Morgantown, W.Va. Grier and wide receiver David Sills announced four days apart last December that they would return for their senior seasons. They’ll lead No. 17 West Virginia into Saturday’s season opener against Tennessee in Charlotte, N.C. Raymond Thompson, File AP Photo