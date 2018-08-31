Aaron Donald ends holdout with record deal from LA Rams

FILE - This Oct. 22, 2016, file photo shows Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald on stage during an NFL Fan Rally in London. All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald has agreed to a massive new contract with the Los Angeles Rams, ending his second consecutive preseason holdout as the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. The Rams on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, announced a new six-year deal through 2024 for Donald, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Tim Ireland, File AP Photo