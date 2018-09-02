Ben Arfa relaunches flagging career with move to Rennes

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, PSG’s Hatem Ben Arfa runs with the ball during their French League One soccer match between PSG and Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. Ben Arfa has relaunched his flagging career at Rennes following a miserable end to his short Paris Saint-Germain career. The 31-year-old winger, who was out of contract, completed a move to Rennes Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 on a one-year deal with an option for an extra year. Francois Mori, File AP Photo