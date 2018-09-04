South Carolina football ranked in AP, coaches polls for the first time since 2014

Last season, the South Carolina football team briefly appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings. But it never made the Associated Press or coaches poll.
That changed Tuesday.
The Gamecocks debuted at No. 24 in the Week 2 coaches poll and in the AP poll after starting the season one spot out of the rankings. It’s the first time they appeared in that poll since Sept. 21, 2014, when South Carolina was No. 15.
USC opened the 2018 season with a 49-15 victory against Coastal Carolina. Next up is Georgia at 3:30 in Williams-Brice Stadium on CBS.
COACHES POLL - WEEK 2
1 Alabama (59)
2 Clemson (3)
3 UGA
4 Ohio St (1)
5 Oklahoma
6 Wisconsin
7 Auburn
8 Notre Dame
9 Stanford
10 PSU
11 Washington
12 Southern Cal
13 Michigan State
14 Virginia Tech
15 LSU
16 TCU
17 WVU
18 Miss St
19 Boise St
20 UCF
21 Miami
22 Michigan
23 OK State
24 South Carolina
25 Florida
AP Poll
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. UGA
4. Ohio State
5. Wisconsin
6. Oklahama
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Washington
10. Stanford
11. LSU
12. Virginia Tech
13. Penn State
14. WVU
15. Michigan State
16. Texas Christian
17. Southern Cal
18. Mississippi State
19. UCF
20 Boise State
21. Michigan
22. Miami
23. Oregon
24. South Carolina
25. Florida
