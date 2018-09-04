How USC is preparing to face Georgia

South Carolina football ranked in AP, coaches polls for the first time since 2014

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 04, 2018 12:23 PM

Last season, the South Carolina football team briefly appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings. But it never made the Associated Press or coaches poll.

That changed Tuesday.

The Gamecocks debuted at No. 24 in the Week 2 coaches poll and in the AP poll after starting the season one spot out of the rankings. It’s the first time they appeared in that poll since Sept. 21, 2014, when South Carolina was No. 15.

USC opened the 2018 season with a 49-15 victory against Coastal Carolina. Next up is Georgia at 3:30 in Williams-Brice Stadium on CBS.

COACHES POLL - WEEK 2

1 Alabama (59)

2 Clemson (3)

3 UGA

4 Ohio St (1)

5 Oklahoma

6 Wisconsin

7 Auburn

8 Notre Dame

9 Stanford

10 PSU

11 Washington

12 Southern Cal

13 Michigan State

14 Virginia Tech

15 LSU

16 TCU

17 WVU

18 Miss St

19 Boise St

20 UCF

21 Miami

22 Michigan

23 OK State

24 South Carolina

25 Florida

AP Poll

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. UGA

4. Ohio State

5. Wisconsin

6. Oklahama

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Washington

10. Stanford

11. LSU

12. Virginia Tech

13. Penn State

14. WVU

15. Michigan State

16. Texas Christian

17. Southern Cal

18. Mississippi State

19. UCF

20 Boise State

21. Michigan

22. Miami

23. Oregon

24. South Carolina

25. Florida

