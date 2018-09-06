Ohtani has big night at plate after arm surgery recommended

Boston Red Sox Brandon Phillips hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Wednesday, Sept 5, 2018, in Atlanta. Brandon Phillips hit a two-run homer in the ninth, capping his dramatic and long-awaited 2018 debut for Boston to lift the resilient Red Sox over the Braves 9-8 on Wednesday for a series sweep. Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Curtis Compton