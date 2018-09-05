First task for Packers RT Bryan Bulaga: facing Bears’ Mack

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015 file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field with Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga is familiar enough with the pass-rushing prowess of Khalil Mack to know what to expect when the Chicago Bears visit Lambeau Field on Sunday night, Sept. 9, 2018. The primary responsibility of keeping Mack out of the quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ face will fall to Bulaga when the Green Bay Packers host the Bears on Sunday. Joe Mahoney, File AP Photo