ESPN: Former Gamecocks assistant injures himself ... with an aggressive fist bump?

Former South Carolina assistant football coach Shawn Elliott was always known for his passion.
It’s part of the reason the now-Georgia State head coach got the chance to fill in as interim in 2015 after Steve Spurrier abruptly resigned.
On Wednesday, ESPN’s Olivia Harlan Dekker reported that passion is going to send him under the knife in as bizzare a way as you’ll see.
Elliott is in his second season with the Panthers. He led them to a 7-5 record last season, rallying from an 0-2 start. His team is 1-1 this year with a comeback win against Kennesaw State and a loss to N.C. State.
He went 1-5 as interim at USC, notably losing to The Citadel. Before that he was a longtime offensive line coach, building the successful units that helped power three consecutive 11-win seasons in Columbia.
