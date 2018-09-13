Cowboys’ spotty passing attack holds key for Elliott’s space

FILE- In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Carolina Panthers’ Wes Horton (96) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. It’s no secret that Prescott and his revamped group of Dallas receivers hold the key to creating consistent running room for Ezekiel Elliott. The formula needs improvement with the Cowboys trying to avoid their first 0-2 start under Jason Garrett. Jason E. Miczek, File AP Photo