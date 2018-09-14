Even before game was canceled, Gamecocks planned to gave up hotel rooms for evacuees

It would’ve have mattered had South Carolina’s game this weekend not been canceled by Hurricane Florence.
The Gamecocks football team was going to alter its pregame routine to help where it could.
On his weekly call-in show, USC coach Will Muschamp said the team’s traditional block of Friday night hotel rooms was going to be given to evacuees fleeing Florence.
“We brought some of the families that are on the coast to Columbia to use our hotel, whether or not we played the game,” Muschamp said. “We were going to give up our hotel rooms for the people on the coast to be able to have a safe place to sleep.
“That was something that was in the works.”
College football teams usually stay in a hotel the night before games, even home games, so the team can be together and focused and for the staff can have an eye on players the night before playing.
More than a million people have been evacuated off South Carolina’s coast. The storm has been downgraded to a category 2 hurricane. It had been at points a category 5.
