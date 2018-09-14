Jemele Hill, ESPN writer, former SportsCenter host, tweets she’s leaving the company

Jemele Hill, a prominent writer for ESPN’s sports and culture website The Undefeated, is leaving the company on Friday, she tweeted.

“Over the last several weeks, there have been a lot of rumors about my job status. Today is my last day at ESPN,” she wrote Friday.

Hill, who has worked at ESPN since 2006, has had multiple roles at the company, including co-hosting SportsCenter’s “The Six” with Michael Smith. She left SportsCenter in January to become a senior correspondent and columnist for ESPN’s The Undefeated.

SIGN UP

Over the last several weeks, there have been a lot of rumors about my job status. Today is my last day at ESPN.



More from me on closing one of the most special chapters in my life: pic.twitter.com/jReaH5sWhW — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2018

In Hill’s tweet, she wrote “the time has come for me to begin a new chapter in my life.” Over the past year, Hill has received criticism being an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump.





Last September, Hill made headlines after she told another Twitter user that she believed Trump was a white supremacist. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the tweet a “fireable offense.”

In October, Hill, who was a sports writer at The News & Observer from 1997-99, was disciplined for tweeting about Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones. After Jones said he would bench any player who kneeled during the national anthem, Hill responded with a series of tweets, including one in response to another tweet suggesting people contact the Cowboys’ advertisers’ corporate offices.

Hill was suspended for two weeks.

Hill returned to her role after her suspension, but in January, she announced that she would leave her SportsCenter show for The Undefeated.

“When I started at ESPN in 2006, I had no idea that such a wonderful journey would take place over the next 12 years,” Hill tweeted. “This is the place where I became the best version of myself, both personally and professionally.”