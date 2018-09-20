Phillips, Rams look to extend scoreless streak vs. Rivers

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters cheers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Los Angeles. The Chargers and the Rams will meet on the Coliseum field Sunday for the first time since the two franchises’ relocations to Los Angeles.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP