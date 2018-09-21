Clemson starting linebacker will not play Saturday at Georgia Tech

Clemson starting linebacker Kendall Joseph will not play against Georgia Tech in Clemson’s ACC opener on Saturday, a University spokesperson confirmed Friday morning.
Joseph injured his groin this week in practice and will be unavailable against the Yellow Jackets’ triple option offense.
Joseph is Clemson’s starting WILL linebacker. He has started all three games this season with a sack and a pass breakup. J.D. Davis is listed as Joseph’s backup on Clemson’s depth chart, followed by sophomore Shaq Smith.
