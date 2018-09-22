Clemson travels to Atlanta and cruises past Georgia Tech

There was some talk that Clemson is vulnerable and not worthy of its lofty preseason hype entering Saturday’s ACC opener at Georgia Tech.
Yes, the Tigers were 3-0, but they had yet to put together a complete game through the first three weeks of the season and had dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 in the AP Poll.
That changed against the Yellow Jackets as Clemson easily handled Georgia Tech 49-21 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The game was never in doubt as Clemson jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead and led 42-7 in the third quarter before calling off the dogs. The Yellow Jackets added a couple of late touchdowns against Clemson’s reserves.
The Tigers played all 72 players on their travel roster in the victory.
Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence stole the show, passing for four touchdowns in the victory.
Clemson (4-0) hosts Syracuse at noon next Saturday.
