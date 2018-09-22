Gamecocks knock down Dores, pass first road test of season

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason promised a “street fight” Saturday. It ended with a sloppy South Carolina victory by technical knockout.
The Gamecocks outgained the Commodores 534-284 but struggled to put the game away until late in the fourth quarter due to three turnovers, eventually getting out of their first road game of the season with a 37-14 victory. It was the first time South Carolina has surpassed 500 yards in an SEC game since Nov. 1, 2014 against Tennessee.
South Carolina (2-1 overall, 1-1 SEC) has now beaten Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1) 10 straight times. It’s the Gamecocks longest winning streak against any conference team.
The Gamecocks were playing their first game since Sept. 8 after the Sept. 15 game against Marshall was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: South Carolina sophomore wide receiver Shi Smith had career highs in receptions (four) and receiving yards (108) back halftime. He finished with five catches for 119 yards.
Play of the game: South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw sacked Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur and forced a fumble that Aaron Sterling recovered and returned to the Commodores 6-yard line to set up a quick touchdown that put the Gamecocks up 30-14 midway through the third quarter.
Stat of the game: South Carolina entered the game 10th in the SEC in turnover margin with two takeaways and two giveaways. The Gamecocks were minus-1 against the Commodores as Jake Bentley threw an interception and running backs Rico Dowdle and A.J. Turner each fumbled. Dowdle and Turner’s turnovers came inside the Commodores’ 30-yard line.
OBSERVATIONS
Weather delay: The game was stopped with 3:03 left in third quarter due to lightning in the area. The teams returned to the field 39 minutes later and played the remainder of the game in a steady rain.
Nice and quiet: The 26,078 fans in attendance marked the fewest to see the Gamecocks play a game since 1983 when 20,500 attended a 31-24 win at Duke. Vanderbilt’s stadium holds 39,790 and South Carolina fans outnumbered the Commodores crowd from the start.
Big injury: Kinlaw was taken off the field in the fourth quarter and being down on the field in obvious pain following a quarterback pressure. Kinlaw had three tackles-for-loss, including a career-high two sacks before the injury. He also had an additional tackle-for-loss, a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina at Kentucky
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29
Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.
TV: SEC Network
