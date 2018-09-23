Panthers’ Efe Obada shines in NFL debut

Carolina Panthers defensive End Efe Obada celebrates after the game and answers questions from the media on his breakout performance. Obada recorded an interception and a sack in his first game in the NFL.
The Herald’s High School Football Pivot for Sept. 24, 2018, focusing on Great Falls’ postseason possibilities, Rock Hill finding a legitimate second quality running back and York finding some offensive rhythm for the first time this season.
Watch a time-lapse as NC State's Chris Ingram intercepts the ball intended for Marshall's Obi Obialo during the Wolfpack's victory over the Thundering Herd in Huntington, West Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and the Hornets team loaded boxes with goods for Hurricane Florence victims Friday at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina as part of Hurricane Florence relief efforts