APNewsBreak: France Football launches Women’s Ballon d’Or

The Golden Ball is pictured in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. A woman will lift the most prestigious individual trophy in soccer for the first time this year. Awarded every year by France Football magazine since Stanley Matthews won it in 1956, the Ballon d’Or for the best player of the year will be given to both a woman and a man on Dec. 3 in Paris. Christophe Ena AP Photo