Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates after his 27-yard score against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Jason Behnken AP Photo

Sports

Roethlisberger shines, Steelers hold off Buccaneers 30-27

By FRED GOODALL AP Sports Writer

September 24, 2018 11:49 PM

TAMPA, Fla.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 30-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Capping a tumultuous week in which star receiver Antonio Brown made headlines by shouting at an assistant coach on the sidelines and getting into a spat on social media, the Steelers (1-1-1) built a 20-point lead before holding on for their first win.

Vance McDonald scored on a 75-yard pass play and finished with four catches for 112 yards. Brown and Ryan Switzer also had first-half TD receptions for Pittsburgh, which led 30-10 at halftime.

The Steelers' defense forced four turnovers, including three first-half interceptions of Ryan Fitzpatrick, the 35-year-old journeyman who threw for 819 yards and eight touchdowns in two victories to begin Tampa Bay's season.

Fitzpatrick led his team to 17 fourth-quarter points to make it close.

