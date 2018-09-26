Gamecocks in play with son of NFL great Deion Sanders after offer

South Carolina on Tuesday reached into the Lone Star state with an offer to cornerback Shilo Sanders of Cedar Hill, Texas. Sanders (6-1, 184) is the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders and the offer has put the Gamecocks in play for him.
“I’m absolutely grateful for the opportunity and I think it would be a great place for me,” Sanders said Tuesday night. “I’ve gotten to speak with Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) and Coach (Will) Muschamp. Most definitely I will be visiting.”
Sanders said he does not yet have a date for his visit with the Gamecocks but said it would be soon.
Some of Sanders’ other offers include Georgia, Oregon, Oregon State, SMU, Louisiana Tech, Texas A&M, Arkansas, UCF, Nebraska and Syrcuse. At this point, there are no favorites.
“I’m open to all opportunities at the moment,” he said.
USC will lose three cornerbacks after this season and has two committed (Cam Smith, DJ Daniel) for the 2019 class.
Comments