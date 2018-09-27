Florida’s Mullen returns to Starkville for SEC matchup

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 file photo, Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference media days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Don’t be misled by the top two spots of the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. There’s much more to the Southeastern Conference’s 2018 depth chart than the league’s impressive two-deep hold on the top of the poll. John Amis, File AP Photo