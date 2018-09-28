After selling AC Milan, Berlusconi buys Serie C club Monza

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018 file photo, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi arrives for a meeting of the EPP at a hotel in Sofia, Bulgaria. ilvio Berlusconi is reportedly getting back into football. The Gazzetta dello Sport says that Berlusconi’s family holding company Fininvest has reached a deal to purchase Serie C club Monza in a deal worth between 2.5 and 3 million euros ($3-3.5 million). The 81-year-old Berlusconi, a three-time Italian premier, last year sold AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium for $800 million. U.S.-based hedge fund Elliott Management then took over control of Milan two months ago after the Chinese owner missed a deadline to repay part of a loan. Darko Vojinovic, File AP Photo