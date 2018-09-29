Kentucky leaves Gamecocks blue for 5th straight season

South Carolina lost its second game of the season and its starting quarterback Saturday night against No. 17 Kentucky.

The Gamecocks fell 24-10 to the Wildcats and saw junior quarterback Jake Bentley leave in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Bentley threw three interceptions before being replaced by senior Michael Scarnecchia. Bentley said after the game that he doesn’t believe the injury is serious.

“I didn’t feel anything pop or anything. Just got up and felt a little weird. I played on it, but it got stiffer and stiffer,” he said. “The doc said everything feels fine, feels strong in there. As for right now, I think everything’s fine.”

The Gamecocks (2-2 overall, 1-2 SEC) have now lost five straight to Kentucky for the first time in the history of this series. The Wildcats improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2007 and 3-0 in the SEC for the first time since 1977. Kentucky will now go on to see if it can challenge Georgia for the division title. South Carolina will go back to the drawing board.

SIGN UP

“Self-inflicted wounds and not starting fast, that’s the biggest thing today,” senior linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams said. “We just didn’t do our jobs in the first half on defense. We just didn’t do our jobs. They are ranked for a reason. We just didn’t come to play today.”

South Carolina, which trailed 24-3 at halftime, is now 1-8 against ranked teams under third-year head coach Will Muschamp.

“I feel like Coach Muschamp does a great job,” Allen-Williams said. “We have to execute as players. The scheme is in on both sides of the ball. We just have to do our jobs. This is a learning experience. You play 12 games for a reason. We have to continue to learn and continue to grow.”

After the teams traded field goals in the first quarter, the Wildcats outscored South Carolina 21-0 in the second quarter on drives of 75, 80 and 61 yards. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks offense gained only 59 yards in the quarter. South Carolina got its only touchdown of the game in the third quarter when Bentley found Deebo Samuel for a 58-yard touchdown to close the gap to 24-10 in favor of Kentucky.





Wildcats junior running back Benny Snell finished with 99 yards on 28 carries.

The Gamecocks committed 11 penalties for 98 yards. Kentucky committed 11 for 115 yards. The Wildcats outgained South Carolina 328 to 321 overall, including 195 to 128 on the ground.

“I don’t think we were too hyped up. I feel like we came in the game ready. Talking back to the other team, getting chippy, that took us out of our game,” Allen-Williams said. “It’s another learning experience. We have to learn and improve, go back to work and improve.”

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson completed 13-of-20 passes for 132 yards and rushed for 59 yards.

Play of the game: On third-and-10 in the third quarter, a scrambling Bentley found Deebo Samuel over the top of an out-of-position Kentucky defender for a 58-yard touchdown pass that closed Kentucky’s lead to 14 points at 24-10. It was the longest gain of the year for South Carolina. Samuel’s only other touch was one catch for 3 yards.

Stat of the game: South Carolina committed a season-worst four turnovers. Bentley threw three interceptions, and Rico Dowdle fumbled. “We are really hurting ourselves this year in turnovers,” Muschamp said.

OBSERVATIONS

Injury update: South Carolina lost safeties J.T. Ibe (knee) and Jamyest Williams (shoulder) to injuries in the game, leaving Nick Harvey and Javon Charleston to share time next to regular starter Steven Montac. Junior wide receiver Bryan Edwards left the field with an ankle injury late in the game, but Muschamp expects him to be able to play Saturday against Missouri. Sophomore wide receiver OrTre Smith, who Muschamp said this week would have season-ending surgery, made the trip to Lexington, Ky., and was dressed out for the game. He could have played in an emergency situation and still is expected to miss the season, Muschamp said. Junior running back Ty’Son Williams did not play due to an ankle injury, Muschamp said.

Horrible half: The Gamecocks trailed 24-3 at halftime with Kentucky leading 252 to 117 in total yards. South Carolina starting quarterback Jake Bentley was 3-for-11 for 9 yards and an interception in the first half with two notable under thrown passes, the second of which led to the interception. Mon Denson and A.J. Turner led South Carolina with 32 rushing yards each in the first half.

Bells and whistles: South Carolina’s first scoring drive of the game, a 13-play, 72-yard drive that ended with a 29-yard Parker White field goal came mostly using an unusual formation. For most of the series, the Gamecocks had left tackle Dennis Daley split out as a wide receiver on the left side and right tackle Blake Camper split out wide right and used only three down linemen. Neither Daley nor Camper ran a pass route.

NEXT

Who: South Carolina vs. Missouri

When: 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

TV: SEC Network