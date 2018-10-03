“Stop crowning us!” 4-0 Rams shrug off hype, focus on ‘Hawks

FILE - In this April 16, 2018 file photo, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods talks with reporters after off-season training at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Los Angeles police have arrested four people they say targeted celebrity homes for burglary, including those of Woods, Rihanna, Christina Milian, and Dodgers star Yasiel Puig. At a news conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, police displayed recovered items they believe were stolen, including expensive watches, handbags, jewelry and cellphones. Michael Owen Baker, File AP Photo