LSU senior Bryce Jordan to skip final season over injury

LSU senior Bryce Jordan will skip his final season of eligibility because of issues from a 2017 knee injury that caused him to redshirt his junior year.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Jordan finishes his collegiate baseball career hitting .269 with 80 hits and 54 RBIs in 116 games. In 2016, Jordan was an All-SEC designated hitter, hitting .293 with 33 RBIs in addition to .333 in the SEC season.
A Wednesday statement by Coach Paul Mainieri said Jordan's knee wasn't progressing "as well as he had hoped it would." Mainieri says Jordan "was not able to play at the level to which he was accustomed."
Jordan's departure means LSU is currently at the roster maximum of 35 players for the 2019 season.
