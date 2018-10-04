Buccaneers search for answers on defense during bye week

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a touchdown reception against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago. A porous defense is threatening to undermine a Buccaneers season that looked so promising after Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team to wins over New Orleans and Super Bowl champion Philadelphia to start the season. Last Sunday’s 48-10 loss to the Bears sent the Bucs into their bye week amid questions about whether coach Dirk Koetter might fire defensive coordinator Mike Smith during a break that couldn’t arrive soon enough. David Banks, File AP Photo