Scarnecchia saves South Carolina from Mother Nature and Missouri

A first-time starter at quarterback. A driving rainstorm. A lightning delay. Too many momentum swings to count. A 57-yard field goal that gave Missouri the lead with 1:18 left. And a game-winning 33-yard field goal from Parker White with two seconds left that gave South Carolina the win.

After a wet and wild game at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Gamecocks topped the Tigers 37-35. After Tucker McCann hit a 57-yard field goal to put Missouri ahead, senior South Carolina quarterback Michael Scarnecchia led a 53-yard drive in 1:16 to set up White’s decisive field goal. McCann’s field goal was the second-longest in Missouri history. White’s field goal was the biggest of his career.

“Wow, what a game,” said head coach Will Muschamp, who called it the wildest game of his coaching career. “You talk about toughness, that’s what you’re talking about. You’re talking about a team that continued to fight despite circumstances before the game and during the game. It ought to make you proud to be in the garnet and black in my opinion. Really proud of our football team.”

The Gamecocks improved to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC in a game that featured four lead changes in the fourth quarter. The Tigers fell to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the league.





“I just told Keir (Thomas) it’s probably one of the craziest games I’ve ever been a part of even back to little league ball,” senior linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams said. “It was crazy.”

Scarnecchia started in place of injured junior Jake Bentley (knee). South Carolina didn’t lead until the 5:15 mark of the third quarter and lost the lead once after that. The Gamecocks went ahead for good on a 42-yard field goal from Parker White with 6:23 left in the game. It was White’s second 42-yard field goal of the game. His first put South Carolina ahead 24-23.





Missouri outgained the Gamecocks 490-377 . The Tigers averaged 6.2 yards per carry, while South Carolina averaged 2.7.

The game was delayed an hour and 16 minutes in the fourth quarter due to lightning.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Scarnecchia, who signed with the Gamecocks in 2014, made the first start of his collegiate career. The 6-foot-3 Florida native entered the game with 13 career pass attempts. On Saturday, he completed 20-of-35 passes for 249 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Play of the game: Missouri had three touchdowns called back after replay review. The Tigers scored touchdowns again after the first two reversals, but the third proved a turning point in the game. After it appeared Damarea Crockett had scored on a 70-yard run that would have put Missouri up 30-21, the ball was placed at the 11-yard line after officials ruled Crockett’s toe went out of bounds there. From that first-and-goal from the 10, Missouri ending up facing fourth-and-33 from the USC 34-yard line and turning the ball over when punter Corey Fatony dropped the snap. South Carolina took over at its 46-yard line and got a go ahead field goal on that drive.

Stat of the game: The teams combined for 19 penalties for 186 yards. South Carolina drew nine flags for 83 yards, including four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

OBSERVATIONS

Weird day: After scorching temperatures for October in the first half, heavy rain greeted the teams as they came out of the locker room for the second half. More than half of the Williams-Brice crowd already had exited by that point due to the heat and uneven play from the home team. The weather wasn’t the only oddity of the day, though. The Missouri coaches saw their headsets stop working twice, which by rule meant USC coaches couldn’t use theirs, which prompted USC offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon to move from the press box to the sideline. Also, the game clock and the play clock stopped working in the third quarter, prompting the official to announce the time from the field after every play.

All hands on deck: South Carolina shuffled defensive players more than it has all season, especially in the secondary when true freshman Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu got significant snaps at cornerback in place of senior starter Keisean Nixon, who had a horrible first half that included two 15-yard penalties and getting beat for a long touchdown. Freshman linebacker Rosendo Louis Jr. also played often in place of junior and defensive captain T.J. Brunson.

Injury update: Bentley dressed out for the game and went through pregame warmups with a large brace on his left knee. Running back Mon Denson was not dressed out during warmups but after a pregame conversation with head coach Will Muschamp, Denson came out for the game in full uniform. Tight end K.C. Crosby played with his left hand in a clubbed cast. Starting safety J.T. Ibe (knee) and starting tight end Jacob August (concussion) did not play.

NEXT

Who: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

TV: SEC Network