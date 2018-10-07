Milwaukee looks to clinch NLDS over Colorado

Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (91-72, second in NL West)
Denver; Sunday, 4:37 p.m. Eastern
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Brewers: Wade Miley Rockies: German Marquez
NLDS: Brewers lead 2-0.
BOTTOM LINE: The Brewers lead the NLDS 2-0 and can clinch the series with a victory over Colorado. The Rockies are 6-4 over their last 10 games. Colorado is slugging .435 as a unit. Trevor Story leads the team with a slugging percentage of .567. The Brewers enter the contest on a 10-game win streak. Milwaukee's lineup has 210 home runs this year, Christian Yelich paces them with 36 homers. Hernan Perez helped the Brewers earn a 4-0 win when these two teams last met on Oct. 5. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar is batting .274 for the Brewers this season, and his .539 slugging percentage is fifth in the National League. Ryan Braun has five home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .829 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee. Nolan Arenado is batting .297 with a .364 on-base percentage and .561 slugging percentage in 156 games this season for the Rockies. David Dahl has five home runs and 13 RBIs while slugging .667 over his past 10 games for Colorado.
