McNeill ready to step in as Oklahoma defensive coordinator

In this July 26, 2017 photo University of Oklahoma’s Ruffin McNeill, the assistant head coach and defensive tackles coach, speaks to the media before a golf event at Jimmy Austin Golf Course in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma fired defensive coordinator Mike Stoops on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 after the Sooners struggled to stop Texas during their first loss of the season. McNeill will be the defensive coordinator for the rest of the season. The Oklahoman via AP Steve Sisney