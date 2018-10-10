Sharks best positioned to withstand big early season injury

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 file photo,San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) skates against the Calgary Flames during a preseason NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif. Doug Wilson didn’t go looking for Joe Thornton insurance last summer because he already had it. When the San Jose Sharks found out about their longtime star’s latest setback with a series of nagging right knee injuries, they didn’t panic. They knew what they could count on from captain Joe Pavelski and the rest of their supporting cast. Tony Avelar, File AP Photo