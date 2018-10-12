Pitt faces tall task against No. 5 Notre Dame’s ‘Sequoias’

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Notre Dame wide receiver Miles Boykin (81) runs with the ball against Ball State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 24-16. Boykin is usually the tallest guy in a classroom at Notre Dame. The Irish offensive huddle is another matter. “Once we had Chase (Claypool), Cole (Kmet), Alizé (Mack) and me, and I’m the smallest receiver out there on the field,” said the 6-foot-4, 228-pound senior wideout, one of the shortest of six Notre Dame receivers and tight ends. Notre Dame plays Pittsburgh this week. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo