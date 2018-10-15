Brewers and Dodgers tied 1-1 heading into NLCS Game 3

Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in NL West)
Los Angeles; Monday, 7:39 p.m. Eastern
NLCS: Series tied 1-1
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (15-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 156 strikeouts in regular season) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (8-5, 2.62 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 151 strikeouts in regular season)
BOTTOM LINE: The Brewers and the Dodgers head into NLCS Game 3 with the series tied 1-1. Los Angeles has allowed just 1.7 runs per game in Buehler's starts on the year. Milwaukee's lineup has 235 home runs this season, Christian Yelich paces them with 36 homers. The Dodgers are 8-2 in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 9-1 in their last 10 outings. In their last meeting on Oct. 13, Pedro Baez earned the win in a 4-3 victory for the Dodgers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has 35 home runs and 108 RBIs in 149 games for the Brewers. Ryan Braun has 12 hits and is batting .300 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee. Cody Bellinger is batting .260 with a .334 on-base percentage and .470 slugging percentage in 162 games this season for the Dodgers. Max Muncy has four home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .852 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.
