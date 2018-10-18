Cowboys’ draft gamble paying off in emerging LB Jaylon Smith

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) runs on to the field before a preseason NFL Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Arlington, Texas. Jaylon Smith was already becoming a leader of the Dallas defense before Sean Lee got hurt again. Closing in on a full recovery from a devastating college knee injury, the former Notre Dame linebacker is making the Cowboys’ draft gamble of two years ago look like a good one. Roger Steinman, File AP Photo