Tatum helps Celtics hold off Knicks

Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics withstood his careless foul with 1.9 seconds left to beat the New York Knicks 103-101 on Saturday night.
Tatum had just given the Celtics a three-point lead with two free throws with 7.9 seconds left and the Knicks called their final timeout. They had trouble getting the ball inbounded from the sideline, and Knicks guard Trey Burke had to race into the backcourt to retrieve it as the clocked ran down. He pulled up for a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc and Tatum jumped to contest it, fouling Burke for three free throws that could have tied it.
But he missed the first and the Knicks couldn't grab the rebound when he intentionally missed the third.
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 24 points for the Knicks, who lost rookie Kevin Knox to a sprained left ankle in the first quarter. Enes Kanter had 17 points and 15 rebounds before fouling out of their second two-point loss in two nights.
76ERS 116, MAGIC 115
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — JJ Redick hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to lift the 76ers over the Magic.
Redick had his best game since moving to Philadelphia's bench at the start of the season, scoring 31 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including eight 3-pointers.
Aaron Gordon had a chance to tie it with 10 seconds remaining but missed his second free throw, and a desperation heave by Terrance Ross missed the net entirely.
Joel Embiid had 32 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, including 19 points by halftime. He did it with an outside game in the first half but was more of a force down low after intermission.
RAPTORS 117, WIZARDS 113
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taking over with Kawhi Leonard getting a night off, Kyle Lowry delivered 28 points and 12 assists Saturday night to help the Raptors improve to 3-0 with a victory over the Wizards.
The Raptors rested Leonard on the second half of a back-to-back and third game in four days to open the season.
Washington finished the game without ejected coach Scott Brooks. Bradley Beal scored 32 points, going 6 for 11 on 3s, and John Wall added 25 points and six assists for the Wizards, who are 0-2, with both games at home.
Beal broke Washington's franchise record for most 3-pointers in a career, surpassing Gilbert Arenas' previous mark of 868 by making his 869th with a little more than 4½ minutes left in the game.
PACERS 132, NETS 112
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the Pacers to a victory over the Nets.
Kyle O'Quinn came off the bench and scored 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic and Tyreke Evans each scored 15 points for the Pacers (2-1), who bounced back following a 118-101 loss at Milwaukee on Friday, the first night of a back-to-back.
Joe Harris and Caris LeVert each scored 19 points for the Nets (1-2), who have lost seven straight at Indiana.
