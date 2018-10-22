Borrego: Hiring female coaches shows NBA trending right way

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Washington Mystics’ Kristi Toliver (20) shoots over Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird in the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals, in Seattle. WNBA All-Star Kristi Toliver will be an assistant coach for player development for the NBA’s Washington Wizards this season. Toliver’s job was one of several changes to coach Scott Brooks’ staff announced by the Wizards on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, two days before they host the Miami Heat to open the season. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo