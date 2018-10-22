WWE wrestler Roman Reigns reveals he’s been living with cancer, will step away from ring

Popular WWE wrestler Roman Reigns made an emotional announcement on the nationally televised WWE “Raw” TV show Monday night, telling the audience in Providence, Rhode Island that he’s been battling cancer for 11 years.
Reigns, 33, said his leukemia had returned and he would to step out of the ring to battle the disease. He said he was diagnosed at 22 years old and was able to battle the disease into remission.
He will surrender his WWE Universal Championship. Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, played football at Georgia Tech and was a former teammate of Calvin Johnson. Anoa’i wasn’t drafted but signed with the Vikings in 2007. Anoa’i didn’t play in the NFL but did play one season in the CFL with Edmonton.
“My real name is Joe (Anoa’i) and I’ve been living with leukemia for 11 years,” he said, “and unfortunately it’s back and because the leukemia is back, I cannot fulfill my role, I cannot be that fighting champion and I’m going to have to relinquish the universal championship.
“And I’m not going to lie, I’ll take every prayer you can send my way, but I’m not looking for sympathy. I’m not looking for you to feel bad for me because I have faith.”
An emotional Reigns said his initial battle with the disease was hard.
“That was the hardest time of my life,” he said. “I didn’t have a job. I didn’t have any money. I didn’t have a home and I had a baby on the way, and football was done with me. But you know who gave me a chance? The team that gave me a chance was the WWE.”
Reigns said he planned to return to work.
“I will beat this,” he said.
His announcement brought a huge outpouring of support on social media, including from one of the most popular wrestlers of all time.
