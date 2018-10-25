Quavaris Crouch focused mostly on defense, loves Clemson visit

Linebacker Quavaris Crouch of Charlotte has picked up the pace in his recruiting in terms of getting out to see his favorite schools. He was at South Carolina for the Texas A&M game and last weekend he was back at Clemson. That was his second visit to Death Valley this season. Clemson has been a lead dog with him and he left this time with even more reasons to feel that way.
“The visit went great. It was my first time going up to the top of the hill and in the locker room with the boys so it was great,” Crouch said. “I talked to Coach Dabo and Coach Pearman. It’s always a great experience at Clemson, I’m not going to lie to you. Every time I’ve gone there, I’ve had a good experience.”
Crouch only played one game this season because of an ankle injury though he is planning to play in the Army All American Game Jan. 5, the date he’s planning to announce his decision. He rushed for over 3,000 yards as a junior but has basically made up his mind to play linebacker moving forward. He discussed that with Clemson defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables.
“He told me to get ready to play some defense and that if I decide to play defense to get ready to hit somebody,” Crouch said. “He was telling me why I would fit in on defense and how he would use me. I think because of my personality I would fit in at linebacker. I feel like I can play outside, inside and I think I would be good at blitzing. I don’t play conservative. I like to play fast. Coach Venables was telling me that if I came to Clemson I would probably come off the edge and get after the quarterback and then I could drop back and play zone.”
Crouch has Clemson and Michigan at the top of his list right now. He also likes Florida State and will visit there this weekend when the Seminoles play Clemson. He’s also talked about taking a visit to Southern Cal as well. But there’s little doubt Clemson will have staying power with him the rest of the process.
“Clemson is always going to be high. It’s hard to beat Clemson. Clemson is always going to be good. I don’t have any rankings or numbers but I know Clemson is good with me, so that’s all I can probably say about it,” he said. “They’re always going to be consistent and they’re always going to be good. We’ve got Trevor. As long as you’ve got a good quarterback, you’re going to be okay. The defense is going to be good. They always bring in a top-10 class every time so you know the talent is going to be there. We’d be playing with a great group of guys.”
Comments