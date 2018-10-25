Titans trying to back up aggressive rookie coach Mike Vrabel

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks to his players in an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee (3-4) blew a strong 3-1 start with a three-game skid going into this week’s bye that also cost them the lead in the AFC South. The Titans are struggling with too many mistakes this franchise just can’t afford with six games decided by a touchdown or less, including a pair by a single point. James Kenney, File AP Photo