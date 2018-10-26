Boston looks to extend series lead to three games over Dodgers

Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in NL West)
Los Angeles; Friday, 8:09 p.m. Eastern
WORLD SERIES: Boston leads 2-0
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Red Sox: Rick Porcello (17-7, 4.28 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 190 strikeouts in regular season) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (8-5, 2.62 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 151 strikeouts in regular season)
BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers enter the matchup in need of a win to avoid putting themselves in a three game hole after the Red Sox won the first two games of the series in Boston. Los Angeles has allowed just 1.7 runs per game in Buehler's starts on the year. The Red Sox have gone 21-11 in Porcello's starts. Boston is hitting a collective .268 on the year, led by Mookie Betts' mark of .346. Mookie Betts helped the Red Sox earn a 4-2 win on Wednesday. He went 3-for-4.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez is batting .329 for the Red Sox this season, and his .624 slugging percentage is third in the American League. Brock Holt has two home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .676 over his past 10 games for Boston. Matt Kemp has 21 home runs and 85 RBIs in 146 games for the Dodgers. Manny Machado has 12 hits and is batting .308 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.
Comments