Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence breaks a Deshaun Watson passing record

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence continued his strong play during his freshman season Saturday against Florida State.
Lawrence tossed his third touchdown pass of the game against the Seminoles with 14:12 remaining in the third quarter and made history in the process.
The 58-yard strike was the 15th touchdown of the season for Lawrence, which breaks Deshaun Watson’s record for passing touchdowns in a season by a true freshman. Watson passed for 14 in 2014.
The touchdown also pushed Clemson’s lead to 35-0 early in the second half.
Lawrence was 18-for-31 passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
