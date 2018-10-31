This is why South Carolina football seems so stressful

There’s a reason being a South Carolina football fan has felt so stressful lately.

Sixteen of the 33 Gamecocks have played under head coach Will Muschamp have been decided by eight points or less, meaning they were one-possession games. That’s the most of any FBS team during that time period, according to ESPN.

South Carolina’s last three games have all been decided by three points, a 27-24 win over Tennessee, a 26-23 loss to Texas A&M and a 37-35 win over Missouri. That continued the trend of Muschamp’s first two seasons. In 2017, the Gamecocks had seven games decided by one score. In 2016, there were six such games.

The good news for Gamecocks fans is South Carolina is winning most of the close games. Under Muschamp, the Gamecocks are 5-1 in games decided by three points or less and 12-4 in games decided by eight points or less.

There’s an indication that the trend will continue this week when South Carolina (4-3 overall, 3-3 SEC) takes on Ole Miss (5-3, 1-3) in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday at noon. Twelve of the last 13 games between the two teams have been decided by seven or fewer points.

So get ready for some more stress.