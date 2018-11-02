So Yeon Ryu shoots 65 for 1-shot lead in Toto Japan Classic

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, So Yeon Ryu of South Korea watches her shot on the 5th hole during the second round of the LPGA’s UL International Crown golf tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea. Ryu shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, after the first round of the Toto Japan Classic at the Seta Golf Club in Shiga, western Japan. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo