It was Taylor Heinicke’s turn to take a beating for Panthers. But that has to stop.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Taylor Heinicke (6) gets tripped up by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Bruce Irvin (52) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, December 23, 2018. The Falcons won 24-10. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com