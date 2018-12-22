Parking garage could open in September in downtown Oxford

A downtown parking garage could be finished during next football season in the city that's home to the University of Mississippi.
The Oxford Eagle reports that construction on Oxford Parking Garage started later than expected. The completion date is now projected to be late September.
The garage will be north of the town square. Finding a parking spot can be difficult in Oxford on Ole Miss game days, when thousands of extra people are in the city.
