Wanderers’ Bonevacia alleges racist abuse from Adelaide fans

Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder Roly Bonevacia has alleged Adelaide United fans made racist comments to him during an A-League match played at Adelaide on Boxing Day.
The Dutch midfielder said on his social media account after the match, which finished 2-2, that he had heard racial slurs.
"Next time keep the racist comments to yourself @AdelaideUnited fans!!" Bonevacia wrote on Twitter. "Don't ruin the game! #sayno."
Football Federation Australia (FFA) said Thursday it had been made aware of an incident and is working closely with both clubs and the venue to investigate what occurred.
"FFA condemns any form of racist or non-inclusive remarks and will not tolerate it at any time," the organization said in a statement on its website.
The allegations follow an incident last month where Brisbane Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young, of Scottish and Sri Lankan heritage, was racially abused by a Western Sydney fan in an A-League match at Mudgee, New South Wales.
