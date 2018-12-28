Walker’s late FTs push Kent State past Albany 70-68

Jaylin Walker scored 26 points and made a pair of free throws with three seconds left to give Kent State a 70-68 nonconference victory over Albany on Friday night.
Antonio Rizzuto hit a 3-pointer and Ahmad Clark made two free throws to give Albany a 66-65 lead with 1:49 remaining. Walker answered with a 3-pointer, but Clark tied it at 68 with two free throws before Walker sealed it.
Kent State (10-2, 1-0) has won nine of its last 10 games. Albany (4-10) has lost four of its last five.
Walker was 8 of 19 from the field, made four 3-pointers and all six of his free throws. Philip Whittington added 14 points and was 6-of-6 shooting from the line and grabbed eight rebounds for the Golden Flashes.
Clark scored 27 points and Cameron Healy added 13 points to lead Albany. The duo made six of the Great Danes' eight 3-pointers.
