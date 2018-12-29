Powerful hurricane, politics among state’s top 2018 stories

Georgia's contentious race for governor and a hurricane that ruined cotton, pecans, and other crops were among the state's top stories of 2018.
A state law requiring motorists to drive hands-free and a cyberattack on Atlanta's computer network were also among the Top 10 stories in Georgia for the year.
2018 was also a big year in sports, with Atlanta United winning the Major League Soccer championship among the highlights.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments