A new Bartow takes father’s old seat in charge of UCLA

UCLA basketball new head coach, Murry Bartow listens to a question during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 in Los Angeles. Murry Bartow is starting a new year with a new gig — interim coach at UCLA. The Bruins have lost four in a row, which hastened Steve Alford's demise, and Pac-12 play begins on Thursday. The Orange County Register via AP Brittany Murray