Tulowitzki to play shortstop for Yanks until Didi returns

FILE - In this July 20, 2016, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki throws out Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury during the fourth inning of an interleague baseball game, in Phoenix. The Yankees have obtained a low-cost infield replacement, agreeing to a one-year contract with shortstop Troy Tulowitzki for the major league minimum $555,000, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, because the agreement, first reported by ESPN, is subject to a successful physical. Matt York, File AP Photo