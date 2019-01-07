Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Alabama TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will face Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday. Here is what you need to know about the game:
What channel is the Clemson-Alabama game on?
Who: No. 1 Alabama (14-0, 8-0 ACC) vs. No. 2 Clemson (14-0, 8-0 ACC)
Kickoff time: 8 p.m. Monday
Watch on TV: ESPN (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor)
Where: Levi’s Stadium (71,000) in Santa Clara, California
Series history: Alabama leads 14-4
Last meeting: Alabama won 24-6 on Jan. 1, 2018
Live stream: via WatchESPN
Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius/XM: 80/80
Weather: Cloudy, with a high near 61 and into the 50s during the game. South wind 8 to 13 mph. A slight chance of rain.
What’s at stake
1. Clemson can earn its third national title in school history with a win on Monday, including its second title in the past three years.
2. The winner of the game between Clemson and Alabama will be the first team to complete a 15-0 season in college football history.
3. A win would complete Clemson’s sixth undefeated season and fourth perfect season in school history.
The teams, by the numbers
CU
ALA
Points/Game
44.3
47.7
Opp. Points/Game
12.9
16.2
Yds. Rushing/Game
256.3
202
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
92.6
120.3
Yds. Pass/Game
274.1
325.6
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
182.1
190.2
Avg. Yds./Game
530.4
527.6
Opp. Total Yds/Game
274.6
310.5
Clemson players to watch
1. Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell leads the Tigers with 18 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, and he has been at his best in big games throughout his career.
2. Tigers running back Travis Etienne is arguably the best running back in the nation as he averages 112 yards per game, 8.3 yards per carry and has produced 22 rushing touchdowns.
3. Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen is the Tigers’ best defensive back. He will be tested early and often against Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama passing attack.
Alabama players to watch
1. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the Heisman favorite for most of the year before finishing second in the voting behind Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray. Tagovailoa has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 3,671 yards with 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
2. Tagovailoa’s favorite target is sophomore Jerry Jeudy. The Florida native has 63 catches for 1,176 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averages 18.7 yards per catch.
3. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best interior lineman and was a unanimous All-American. Williams has 66 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks this year.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice)
RB – Travis Etienne (Tavien Feaster or Adam Choice, Lyn-J Dixon)
WR - Tee Higgins (Justyn Ross, Diondre Overton)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR – Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)
TE - Milan Richard (Braden Galloway or J.C. Chalk or Cannon Smith)
H-Back - Garrett Williams
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Jackson Carman)
LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG – Gage Cervenka or Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)
RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves or Blake Vinson)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Justin Foster, Chris Register)
DT - Albert Huggins (Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Xavier Kelly)
DE - Austin Bryant (Xavier Thomas, Logan Rudolph)
SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Jalen Williams, Baylon Spector)
MLB –Tre Lamar (Judah Davis or Chad Smith)
WLB – Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, Shaq Smith)
CB – A.J. Terrell (Mark Fields, Mario Goodrich)
SS – K’Von Wallace (Nolan Turner)
FS – Tanner Muse (Denzel Johnson)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (Kyler McMichael, LeAnthony Williams)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Greg Huegel (B.T. Potter or Alex Spence)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)
LS(PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)
PR - Amari Rodgers (Hunter Renfrow or Derion Kendrick)
KOR - Derion Kendrick and Adam Choice
