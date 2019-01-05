Delaney scores 30, Sam Houston State holds on for 71-68 win

Sam Houston State watched a 25-point lead evaporate but a Josh Delaney free throw with 4.2 seconds remaining was enough to defeat Abilene Christian 71-68 on Saturday.
Abilene Christian had just enough time to get off a last 3-pointer, but BJ Maxwell's shot hit the front of the rim.
Sam Houston built a 41-26 lead late in the first half only to see the Wildcats catch fire. Abilene Christian (12-3, 1-1 Southland Conference) scored 49 points after halftime on 16-for-26 shooting (62 percent), canning 7 of 9 3-pointers with 16 boards and five steals, coming within two points five times.
The last at 70-68 on a layup by Jaylen Franklin, who scored all 11 of his points after halftime. Payten Ricks led with 18 points and Maxwell also scored 11.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Delaney poured in 30 points to lead the Bearkats (6-8, 1-0) on 10-for-15 shooting with five 3s.
Comments