Trevor Lawrence, Trayvon Mullen earn MVP honors as Clemson blows out Alabama

By Greg Hadley

January 07, 2019 11:55 PM

Here are the top photos from Clemson's 44-16 victory over Alabama at the college football national championship in Santa Clara.
In a matchup of superstar young quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff national championship, Clemson freshman Trevor Lawrence trounced Alabama sophomore Tua Tagovailoa — and in doing so, succeeded him as the game’s offensive MVP.

Lawrence orchestrated the Tigers’ 44-16 blowout win over the Crimson Tide with three passing touchdowns, no interceptions and 347 yards on 20-of-32 passing. He also rushed the ball six times for 27 yards.

He is the third quarterback in a row to win the offensive MVP award and just the second true freshman to start and win a national championship game.

Junior defensive back Trayvon Mullen, who intercepted a pass and returned it 46 yards early in the game, was named the defensive MVP. He also tallied six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

